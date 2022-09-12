GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.

The Bengtson Center is holding All That Glows on September 22 from 2pm-8pm. The event will include live demos, giveaways and some of the best pricing of the year. Online ordering begins at 5pm on Friday, September 16. There are so many ways to take advantage of the pricing including online, over the phone and in-person at their event.

The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

2155 East Paris SE

Grand Rapids

616-303-3861



