It’s tee time at this weekend’s West Michigan Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to get back on the golf course! This weekend, it’s time to get prepared at the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place.

West Michigan Golf Show

Friday, February 11:2pm-9pm
Saturday, February 12:10am-6pm
Sunday, February 13:10am-4pm

DeVos Place
WestMichiganGolfShow.com

