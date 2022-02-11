It’s tee time at this weekend’s West Michigan Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to get back on the golf course! This weekend, it’s time to get prepared at the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place.

Terri joins us from DeVos to give us a sneak preview of this weekend’s festivities!

West Michigan Golf Show

Friday, February 11: 2pm-9pm Saturday, February 12: 10am-6pm Sunday, February 13: 10am-4pm

DeVos Place

WestMichiganGolfShow.com

