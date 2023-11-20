GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Open Enrollment for your healthcare options started a few weeks ago and goes until January 15. If you need help evaluating your needs and choosing a plan, the team at My Insurance Lady can help at no cost.

Open Enrollment is the time of year when anybody can enroll in an individual or family plan for the following year through the Marketplace or directly with a carrier. If you are already enrolled in a plan, it’s also an opportunity to re-evaluate your needs for the coming year and switch to a different plan if your circumstances have changed.

You might ask, “Why should I use an agent if I can access the Marketplace on my own?” The team at My Insurance Lady wants people to know there’s no additional cost associated with using an agent – you won’t save money by shopping on your own, and the cost of an agent is already built into the price of the plan. Agents are also licensed by the state and trained to understand how the various plans differ and what might best suit your specific healthcare needs. And, unlike using the Marketplace, agents can help you explore your options directly with a carrier, which can help save costs even if you don’t qualify for a subsidy.

The team at My Insurance Lady doesn’t just help you enroll in a plan during Open Enrollment. They’re around to be your advocate all year round – whether it’s a major life change that’s going to affect your plan or just a question about your benefits. They can work alongside financial advisors and tax professionals to help strategize for early retirement to maximize health benefits and minimize costs. They make it easy to avoid missteps on the application when it comes to household and income reporting that could otherwise result in a tax penalty. They can help ensure that your doctors are in-network and prescriptions are covered before enrolling. They understand the rising cost of healthcare and prescriptions and have done extensive research on how to lower the cost of expensive prescriptions.





My Insurance Lady

6739 E. Fulton SE

Ada

616-717-8467



Sponsor: My Insurance Lady