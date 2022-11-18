GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival officially kicks off today at 4pm! We talk to Dawn Baker with the show to get a sneak preview of all the things you can check out this weekend plus we get a sneak preview at some of the delicious food with Chef Genevieve Vang from Bangkok 96 Street Food. Chef Genevieve is an accomplished expert in Thai and Hmong cuisine who has won numerous accolades for her culinary skills and dynamic style of cooking. Both of her award-winning restaurants, Bangkok 96 and Bangkok 96 Street Food, are consistently voted #1 Thai restaurants in Metro Detroit. In fact, her commitment to healthy, innovative and high-quality foods has brought her recognition as a 2019 James Beard Award semi-finalist nominee and the 2019 Best Chef by Eater Detroit.

>>>Take a look!

GR International Wine, Beer and Food Festival

November 18 and 19

DeVos Place

Pairing tickets only available online

Admission, tasting tickets, tasting sessions also only available online

Show hours:

Friday 4pm-10pm

Saturday 2pm-10pm

Tickets:

Single day admission: $20 per person

Tasting tickets: $0.50 per credit