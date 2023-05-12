GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s on everyone’s minds this week: Mother’s Day on Sunday! If you still haven’t gotten mom anything special or maybe you just think she deserves some fresh flowers, Ludemas Floral and Garden is a great place to place an order. Ludemas is a locally owned, family business that’s been serving West Michigan for five generations and offers a beautiful variety of fresh flower arrangements along with hanging baskets, outdoor blooming shrubs, gift items, chocolates and more.

If you want to schedule a delivery or pickup by Mother’s Day, make sure you get your order in. The shop is closed on Sundays, so make sure you schedule your pickup or delivery for Saturday to get them in time.

Ludemas Floral and Garden

3408 Eastern Ave. SE

616-452-2961

Order arrangements online or by phone

Ludemas.com