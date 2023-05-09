GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s race week in Grand Rapids, which means thousands will gather downtown this Saturday for the Amway River Bank Run. With just days left, we’ve asked the organizers to join us for some last-minute advice and guidance!

More than 10,000 people are expected to compete in the event this year, which features the largest 25K road race in the country and the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world. The event will also feature a 25K Handcycle division.

There’s still time to register to run or walk in the event, or you can participate by volunteering! This year’s event takes place this Saturday, May 13, starting at Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

Amway River Bank Run

To register for the run or get more information, visit AmwayRiverBankRun.com!