It’s fair time in Allegan County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer may be coming to an end but the beginning of September always means big fun in Allegan County. Today we have Jay Drozd here to tell us about the 167th Allegan County Fair.
Shows:
- DAN + SHAY with Devin Dawson – September 6
- +Live+ & Bush; The ALTIMATE Tour with Our Lady Peace – September 7
- Little Big Town with Wild Feathers – September 13
General Admission and Parking
- Adults – $7, children $4, kindergarten and under free, parking is $5
Wristbands:
- Pre-sale Daily wristbands – $20 (unlimited rides for 1 day of the fair)
- Pre-sale Mega Pass – $65 – (unlimited rides for every day of the fair)
Regular Pricing for wristbands
- Daily – $25
- Weekend – $30