GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the biggest events on this side of the state for Michigan State University fans and alumni is coming up – it’s the Spartan Winter Tailgate! You’re invited to join them in Grand Rapids as they honor MSU, Spartan Football, and lend support to students.

We have Lauren and Jerry from the West Michigan Spartans with us.

13th Annual Spartan Winter Tailgate

March 2nd @ 6pm

JW Marriott Grand Rapids

235 Louis St. NW

Get your tickets at WestMichiganSpartans.org!