It’s almost hockey season in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The seasons are starting to change, kids are headed back to school and there’s another season right around the corner, hockey season. Today we have Toni here from the Kalamazoo Wings to talk about the upcoming season.

The Home Opener is coming up October 19 at 7pm and tickets are on sale now. The Kalamazoo Wings have a two year NHL Affiliation with Vancouver Canucks.

The Kalamazoo Wings invited the public to design a specialty jersey to be worn by the team on December 28th. Voting for that lasts until August 21.