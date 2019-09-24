Issues with bed wetting and constipation? Consult Northern PT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us might have had to visit a physical therapist after an injury but did you know they can help with overall wellness? Today we have Melissa VanKampen and Denise Jongekrijg from Northern Physical Therapy in studio to talk about bed wetting and constipation in children.
Tips for Parents To Help End Bed Wetting
- Increase fluids early in the day
- Create bathroom routines
- Eliminate sugary sodas and juices
- Encourage daily bowel movements
Tips for Parents To Prevent Constipation in Kids
- Offer high fiber foods: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains
- Avoid sugar and dairy
- Encourage physical activity
- Drink plenty of water
- Create bathroom routines