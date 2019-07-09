Ionia County Health Department offering free services

When it comes to your health, it’s important to stay proactive and informed. The Ionia County Health Department wants to keep the community safe and healthy by providing a wide array of services that are available to the general public. Today we talked to Ken Bowen, Ionia County Health Officer, about how you can take advantage of these free services.
Ionia County Health Department
- 175 E. Adams Street, Ionia
- (616) 527-5341
- www.ioniacounty.org/health/health-department