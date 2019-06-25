Invest in room packages for style and value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- When it comes to our home, we’re always looking for ways to spruce things up! We want our home to be stylish and comfortable but we also want to buy things with value. One way to do that is by investing in room packages or furniture sets. We met up with Art Van’s “Designer in You” Contest Winner, Lindsey Mauntel, to see how we can get the most out of room packages. How change them up to look unique and use them with different accessories.

Room packages are very flexible, you can change them up to really suit your style and personality. The room packages we featured are ones found in the ArtVan Outlet, an area that features some of the best deals in the store!