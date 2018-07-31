Invest in a grill that fits your life Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We're soaking up every bit of summer we can and it's likely you are using your outdoor grill more than ever! But most people don't realize that when it comes to grills, you have a huge variety of options. You just need to go to the right place to investigate and see the latest innovations on the market.

Builder’s Fireplace Company in Lowell is where you can do that. They carry a big array of grills, from the standard, to some extra special types. They also specialize in a large variety of outdoor and indoor fireplaces.

Builder's Fireplace Company