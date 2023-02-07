GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most exciting parts of building a new home is creating the beautiful interior! Everything from wall colors to cabinets to flooring to plumbing fixtures and lighting and more! It’s fun but it’s a lot to think about! When you build with Interra Homes, part of the process involves going to their brand new design studio which they just completed! It’s bigger, it’s got more samples, and more technology, allowing you to see more options than ever before.

>>>Take a look!

Interra Homes also has a special offer right now – $10,000 to use toward closing costs, an interest rate buy-down or interest rate lock OR receive a $10,000 credit on the purchase price of a new build contract with Interra Homes.

Sponsored by Interra Homes.