Interra Homes gives you peace of mind throughout the entire building process

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – From the lakeshore to Northern Kent County and Kalamazoo, Interra Homes is a home builder that builds in more than 35 neighborhoods.

We spoke to them about their quality and warranty – from the foundation to the finished product and how several inspections take place at key phases throughout the construction process.

Today, Rachael’s taking us on site to see it firsthand – take a look!

Interra Homes

1781 R W Berends Dr. SW – Wyoming

InterraHomes.com

616-514-0262

info@interrahomes.com

Sponsored by Interra Homes.