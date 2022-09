GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can celebrate and enjoy entertainment, food, and products from a variety of different countries at the International Festival of Holland this Saturday. Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther from the City of Holland join us today to tell us all about what’s going on!

International Festival of Holland

Saturday, October 1

3pm- 9pm

Free & family friendly

Holland Civic Center Place in downtown Holland

InternationalFestivalHolland.com

Sponsored by the City of Holland.