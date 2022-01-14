Interior designer Lauren Figueroa can help you create a home that makes YOU happy!

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lauren Figueroa Interior Design is a full-service design firm serving West and Southeast Michigan. Lauren will be hosting a seminar several times throughout the show called “7 Steps to Creating a Home that Makes YOU Happy.”

Lauren Figuerora Interior Design

7 Steps to Creating a Home That Makes YOU Happy
Friday @ 5pm
Saturday @1pm/6pm
Sunday @ 12pm/2pm

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16
DeVos Place, Grand Rapids
Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4
Multi-day adult ticket: $18

