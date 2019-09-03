Inspiration to make your life better

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ladies and gentlemen, listen up, if you need help and inspiration in your life, we found an event geared right towards giving you the tools to make good things happen. Six women speakers in six areas of our lives and we have Meghan Heritage in studio with us.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
THE BE EVENT 2019 DETAILS
- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
- 1:30 pm 5:00 pm
- Doors open at 1:00 pm
- FRAUENTHAL CENTER
- 425 West Western Avenue, Suite 200 Muskegon, MI 49440
- $75
- grab a friend and buy your ticket today at www.thebeeevent.com