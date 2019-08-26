Inside West Michigan Virtual Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a parent or a teacher, you probably already know not every student fits in a traditional program. That’s where the West Michigan Virtual Academy comes into play, founded with the goal of giving students a non-traditional setting to learn. Today we have Bob Kubiak here from the West Michigan Virtual Academy in studio with us.
West Michigan Virtual Academy provides middle school and high school education through virtual, online classes. Their flexible schedules allow students to work in the classroom, at home or on the road any time of day. WMVA students work toward a State of Michigan High School Diploma, not a GED.
They offer:
- Tuition-free, Michigan public school
- Offers grades 6 through 12
- Employs state-certified, highly-qualified teachers
- Meets Michigan Merit Curriculum standards
- Follows all state assessment requirements
- Students earn a Michigan high school diploma
- Every student receives an individual education plan
- One-on-one support and help is available
- Classes can be accessed anywhere, anytime
- Each student has a mentor/teacher to guide them
- Tutoring and study sessions during school hours
- Community connections provide resources
West Michigan Virtual Academy
- 35 Hamblin Avenue W – Battle Creek
- 269-441-9463
- www.wmva.education