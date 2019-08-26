Inside West Michigan Virtual Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a parent or a teacher, you probably already know not every student fits in a traditional program. That’s where the West Michigan Virtual Academy comes into play, founded with the goal of giving students a non-traditional setting to learn. Today we have Bob Kubiak here from the West Michigan Virtual Academy in studio with us.

West Michigan Virtual Academy provides middle school and high school education through virtual, online classes. Their flexible schedules allow students to work in the classroom, at home or on the road any time of day. WMVA students work toward a State of Michigan High School Diploma, not a GED.

They offer:

Tuition-free, Michigan public school

Offers grades 6 through 12

Employs state-certified, highly-qualified teachers

Meets Michigan Merit Curriculum standards

Follows all state assessment requirements

Students earn a Michigan high school diploma

Every student receives an individual education plan

One-on-one support and help is available

Classes can be accessed anywhere, anytime

Each student has a mentor/teacher to guide them

Tutoring and study sessions during school hours

Community connections provide resources

West Michigan Virtual Academy