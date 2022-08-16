GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.

Most areas of the course have really been spruced up – it’s a great place to enjoy some food, a drink or two and of course, some golf. With all those changes comes new opportunities to hold events there as well. The owner plans to continue to unveil more food offerings and make additional upgrades to the course. Rachael got the chance to stop by and talk to the new owner about their transformation!

>>Take a look!

North Kent Golf Course

11029 Stout Avenue NE – Rockford

616-866-2659

NorthKentGolf.com

Sponsored by North Kent Golf Course.