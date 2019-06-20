Inside the magical world of the theatre

This year the Muskegon Civic Theatre is celebrating its 35th anniversary and there’s a special exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center. It’s called “The Show Must Go On”. It’s a highly interactive and fun exhibit that pays tribute to the theatre’s many different working parts like the stage, costumes, props, sound and much more. The theatre is a magical place and this exhibit is a lot of fun for people of all ages, making it a great place to explore, to learn and to be entertained.

“The Show Must Go On” runs through November at the Lakeshore Museum Center. The museum has also just opened their new STEM Center geared towards kids 13 and under.

The Lakeshore Museum Center also operates the Hackley & Hume Historic Sites, two gorgeous homes in Muskegon.

Lakeshore Museum Center

430 W. Clay Avenue

Muskegon

Open Monday-Saturday



Hackley & Hume Sites

484 W. Webster

Muskegon

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday