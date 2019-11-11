Inside the Home Creation Studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re in the business of building homes you know there’s a lot that goes into the process. A lot decisions to be made and when it comes to homeowners, you also know, not everyone’s the same, we all have different needs and lifestyles. Eastbrook Homes has successfully been building communities throughout West Michigan for decades and is focusing right now on building three new housing communities in the Rockford area.

We wanted to learn more about them and also showcase Eastbrook’s unique “Home Creation Studio”, take a look!

The showroom is an excellent way to see all the possibilities for your new home. There’s 4,000 square feet of options featuring countertops, flooring, and cabinets allowing you to make selections easily and with confidence. It makes a world of difference to see everything in person. Eastbrook would also like to extend an invitation to everyone to learn more about their three up and coming communities, Riverbend Condominiums, Squire’s Corner, and Autumn Trails.

They’re holding a Sneak Peek event this Thursday, November 14th from 5 to 7pm. It will be held at their Saddle Ridge community, which is located on Sunset Ridge Drive in Rockford.