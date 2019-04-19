eightWest

Inside TerryTown RV's giant new warehouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Before long, many of us will hit the road, setting out for some fantastic spring and summer road trips. And what better way to do that, than in an RV, with all the comforts of home.

RV’s come in all sizes, styles and prices, so if you're looking to buy one, you should go to a spot where you can see the largest selection.

TerryTown RV Superstore just opened a brand new warehouse showroom in Grand Rapids. It's actually the largest RV warehouse in the Midwest, perhaps the entire country and they're having a big grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday. Many factory representatives will be there to answer questions, there will be demonstrations, and special promotions. This giant warehouse really makes the shopping experience easy. No need to worry about the weather outside, it's a year round, comfortable space. It's like going to a big RV show, but in this case, it's free. 

TerryTown RV Superstore

  • Grand Opening Celebration
  • 7145 Division S, Grand Rapids
  • 616-207-3527
  • Friday and Saturday - 9am-5pm
  • terrytownrv.com
