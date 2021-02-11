Infusion Therapy can help with a wide range of medical conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever heard of infusion therapy? It’s a process where patients receive medicine or fluids through intra-venous infusions for a range of conditions.

Today we have Dr. Khan Nedd in studio.

Infusion Associates provides medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, osteoporosis, anemia, and neurologic conditions as well as conditions like asthma and dehydration. If you’re interested in infusion therapy, talk to your doctor for a referral.

Infusion Associates

3230 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste 101 – Grand Rapids

4343 Chicago Dr. SW – Grandville

418 Munson Ave. – Traverse City

NEW: 1600 S. Beacon Blvd. – Grand Haven

InfusionAssociates.com

Sponsored by Infusion Associates.