Infusion Associates opens new location in Grand Haven, offers Infusion Therapy for a variety of conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Infusion Therapy is the process of patients receiving medicine or fluids through intravenous infusions for a range of conditions, from cancer to women’s health to allergies, and it has a lot of positive benefits.

Infusion Therapy is used by patients experiencing all kinds of ailments and diseases so we wanted to tell everyone about a new option for the therapy in a setting that’s comfortable and relaxed.

>>>Take a look at Infusion Associates’ new location in Grand Haven!

Infusion Associates

3230 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste 101 – Grand Rapids

4343 Chicago Dr. SW – Grandville

418 Munson Ave. – Traverse City

NEW: 1600 S. Beacon Blvd. – Grand Haven

InfusionAssociates.com

Sponsored by Infusion Associates.