Inforum Michigan hosting virtual Workforce Ready workshop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you know a young woman just starting out in a a professional career, you know that navigating the workforce can be scary and daunting. That’s where Inforum Michigan comes in! They host a virtual, interactive leadership development workshop for high-potential women that sets the stage for success!

The Workforce Ready Workshop is a 3.5 hour workshop with limited class sizes to optimize learning, discussion and networking.

To register, click here.

Inforum Michigan

Workforce Ready Workshop

$35 for members, $45 for non-members

InforumMichigan.org