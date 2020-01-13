Indoor dog park coming to Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The first indoor dog park of its kind, The Pack Indoor Dog Park, is coming to Comstock Park sometime this year.

Not only will your dog be allowed to play inside during the colder months, you’ll also be able to enjoy your time there as well.

The owners plan to break ground on the project this spring and are hoping to have an open concept with bars overlooking the dog playing area, a back patio, TVs, a restaurant, a boutique and even a work space with Wi-Fi.

ADDRESS: 5205 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park

COST: Minimum of $30 for 5 visits or $200 for unlimited visits

Day car will be $30/day

For more details and updates, be sure to like them on Facebook.