Indie Flea GR features environmentally responsible artisans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Indie Flea GR is a monthly artisan market featuring local artists and makers held at the historic Wealthy Theatre.

The event provides an opportunity for new and emerging artisans to showcase their goods while also being able to collaborate with other artists and small businesses.

It’s also an eco-friendly event! Single use plastics are not allowed and vendors and guests are encouraged to reduce their footprint.

FEBRUARY INDIE FLEA GR

February 1st

10am-4pm

Wealthy Theatre

1130 Wealthy St. SE

Free parking available behind the building and on the street.