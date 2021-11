GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween may have already passed but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep the spooky season going with a Grand Rapids-made independent horror film! It just so happens to be about a global pandemic, which we are all familiar with.

Tara Cunningham, the Executive Producer, and D.M. Cunningham, the writer/producer/director of the film “The Spore” both join us today!

The Spore

Available today Digital, On Demand and DVD

NightProwlerVideo.com/The-Spore