GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With everyone at home in 2020, many people decided to get into alcohol kits and making delicious cocktails at home.

Ashleigh from InBooze joins us to tell us about their unique cocktail infusion kits!

InBooze

3090 Pine Ave SW – Grandville

InBooze.com

SPECIAL: 20% off when you use code eightWest when you order online

Sponsored by InBooze.