GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We love starting off the week with live music. Angela and Jeffrey make up the duo called In the Valley Below and they’re taking part in this weekend’s Local Spins Festival.

Stay up to date with In the Valley Below by visiting InTheValleyBelow.com.

Local Spins Fest 2023 is happening Saturday, May 20 at the Studio Park Piazza in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $20.

The show starts at 4 p.m. with Grace Theisen Band.

Performance Schedule:

4 p.m.: Grace Theisen Band

5 p.m.: Lokella

6 p.m.: Sarena Rae

7 p.m.: Kari Lynch Band

8 p.m.: Earth Radio

9 p.m.: In the Valley Below

For more information, go to localspins.com.