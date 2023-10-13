GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- In many communities, you’ll find a go-to spot for fitness and recreation that helps improve our overall physical and mental wellbeing. Along the Lakeshore, the Holland Aquatic Center is that place. It’s a space for swimming, fitness and community, and it recently underwent a $30 million renovation and expansion. Today, we’re taking you inside the Holland Aquatic Center to see the changes and to see how local families are using that space to really invest in their health!

Holland Aquatic Center

550 Maple Ave, Holland

Open 7 days a week

HollandAquatic.org

