GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Home organization is more than just nice shelving in your closet – it’s about improving the way you live!

We talk to Randy from Closet Concepts about how they can organize almost every inch of your home.

>>>Take a look!

Closet Concepts

1254 Scribner NW

616-913-9148

ClosetConceptsofGR.com

Sponsored by Closet Concepts.