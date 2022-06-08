GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Do you live with pain? Does it stop you from doing the things you love? The team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. Their team offers state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.

OAM works with patients to create a customized treatment plan that makes the most sense for them. Dr. Neil H. Droppers stopped by eightWest to talk about their programs.

Two West Michigan locations:

Muskegon

1400 Mercy Drive, Suite 100

Muskegon

231-733-1326

Grand Haven

1445 Sheldon Road, Suite G1

Grand Haven

616-296-9100

Orthopaedic Urgent Care – Sports Medicine Specialists

231-733-1013

Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm

Friday 8am-5pm

Saturday noon-8pm

(At Muskegon office)

Sponsor: Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon