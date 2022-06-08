GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Do you live with pain? Does it stop you from doing the things you love? The team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. Their team offers state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
OAM works with patients to create a customized treatment plan that makes the most sense for them. Dr. Neil H. Droppers stopped by eightWest to talk about their programs.
Two West Michigan locations:
Muskegon
1400 Mercy Drive, Suite 100
Muskegon
231-733-1326
Grand Haven
1445 Sheldon Road, Suite G1
Grand Haven
616-296-9100
Orthopaedic Urgent Care – Sports Medicine Specialists
231-733-1013
Monday-Thursday 8am-8pm
Friday 8am-5pm
Saturday noon-8pm
(At Muskegon office)
Sponsor: Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon