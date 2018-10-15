Immigrants in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS< - As we continue our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, today we want to focus on the bigger picture of the impact of immigrants in Kent County. Today we Joel Lautenbach from Samartias and Guillermo Cisneros from the Hispanic Chamber to talk about Gateways for Growth.
>>> Learn more in the video above.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Hope College student reports abduction attempt; 2 sought
- Study: Global warming to lead to costlier beer
- October outlook: End to the rain in sight
- Hurricane Michael recovery: How you can help
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.