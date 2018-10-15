eightWest

Immigrants in Kent County

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Immigrants in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS< - As we continue our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, today we want to focus on the bigger picture of the impact of immigrants in Kent County. Today we Joel Lautenbach from Samartias and Guillermo Cisneros from the Hispanic Chamber to talk about Gateways for Growth.

>>> Learn more in the video above. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer