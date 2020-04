GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s more important than ever to check on your friends, especially if they suffer from depression or suicidal thoughts, during this period of self-isolation.

TRIGGER WARNING: Discussion involving suicide.

We talked to the i understand team about how to take care of your mental health during these times.

For more details about the organization or for help coping, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.