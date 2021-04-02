I Am West Side t-shirts help give back to afterschool programming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s no doubt that in Grand Rapids, the West Side takes great pride in their part of the city. There’s currently an initiative underway in Grand Rapids that’s all about West Side pride!

You can buy t-shirts while also giving back to the community. Juan Garcia from Ambrose at WMCAT joins us today to tell us more about this special project!

I Am West Side apparel can be purchased online here or at one of the following Grand Rapids locations!

Bridge Street Market – 405 Seward Avenue NW

Posh Petals – 806 Bridge St. NW

West Grand Neighborhood Organization – 754 Leonard St. NW #2

El Granjero Mexican Cuisine – 950 Bridge St. NW