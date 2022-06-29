GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Physical therapy is a great choice for treating musculoskeletal injuries, Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is in studio today to talk about their specialty services for runners along with some tips for injury-free training.

Hulst Jepsen is a 100% locally owned physical therapy practice with 22 convenient locations and they can get people in within 24-48 hours. They offer flexible hours in order to better meet the needs of the community!

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy

22 convenient locations

616-827-3010

receptionist@hjphysicaltherapy.com

HJPhysicalTherapy.com

