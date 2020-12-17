Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy can help you relieve pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in pain from an injury recovery or just in need of relief, physical therapy may be a good option for you. Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is 100% locally-owned with numerous locations!

They also provide specialized treatments for musculoskeletal issues from head to toe.

Tom and Matt join us to give us more insight as to what they offer.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy

NEW: 610 Baldwin Street – Jenison

NEW: 345 Fuller Ave NE – Grand Rapids

18 total locations

616-827-3010

Email: receptionist@hjphysicaltherapy.com

HJPhysicalTherapy.com

Sponsored by Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy.