GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. They’re embarking on campaign to raise money for their aging heating units in our building with their 3rd annual Roof Sit. They need this community to join forces with them in raising $50,000. Funds raised will help repair old/dying heating units in their building. Due to the size of their building, they have 39 heating units. 24 of those are old or out of commission. They are on day 14 of the Roof Sit and they are still looking for some help to meet their goal.

Robb joins us today to tell us where they’re at at meeting their goal and also how they help serve the community.

Exodus Place

616-242-9130

Support: ExodusPlace.org/Donate

ExodusPlace.org

Sponsored by Exodus Place.