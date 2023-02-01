GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This bitter cold weather makes this next story seem very appropriate! Coming up in a few weeks, a bunch of brave souls will be “freezin for a reason” in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics! Today, Rob from Everdry is here to tell us all about the event that he’s been a part of for more than a decade.

Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

Saturday, February 11th

Registration begins at noon

LMCU Ballpark

Register or donate here

Everdry Bowling Fundraiser

Sunday, February 5th

12pm-3pm

Park Center Lanes – Wyoming