GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Salvation Army of Kent County Red Kettle Christmas & Angel Tree Campaigns are underway, programs we at WOOD TV partner with every year. Money raised goes to support those in need year-round.

Today we have Major Tim Meyer in studio to tell us more about the Salvation Army efforts and how you can support them as they help prevent hunger & homelessness year-round.

The Salvation Army of Kent County

1215 Fulton St. E

616-459-3433

SAKentCounty.org

Angel Tree Campaign

To apply, visit SAAngelTree.org

To donate, visit CentralUSA.SalvationArmy.org/WMNI/Angel-Tree-Toy-Drive