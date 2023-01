GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!

Stacy joins us to talk about this event and how it will help our green spaces.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

720 Curve St. SW, Ste B

616-288-7209

FriendsOfGRParks.org