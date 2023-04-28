GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and we all want to do something special for the moms in our lives. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK West Michigan is hosting its annual “Movers for Moms” campaign, and Amy is here to tell us all about this effort.

They partner with local businesses, schools and other organizations to collect essential care items for moms and children in need. They then deliver these items to four local shelters in West Michigan the week of Mother’s Day. In 2022, they collected over 34,000 items, and they are looking to beat that donation record this year!

