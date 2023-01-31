GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week we told you about a special program at the Potter’s House: their partner program, which helps adults in West Michigan play an integral role in the education and development of students. today we have the program’s director, Dawne Garvey, along with a student, Elden, and a partner program participant, Dr. Zawdie Abiade.

The Potter’s House provides a Christ-centered education for students of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. The Potter’s House is not just a school. It’s a family. Our students are loved and supported by a whole community of people, from teachers to administrators to volunteers. Our Partner Program provides a way for you to become a part of this family. It’s an opportunity to play an integral role in the education and development of our students by helping cover the costs of their learning community, and walking alongside them as they grow and develop in Christ.

The Potter’s House

616-241-5202 or 616-818-3759

TPHGR.org

To become a partner – TPHGR.org/Get-Involved/Partner-Program

