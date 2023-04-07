GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an event tomorrow that is helping to raise awareness and helping to raise funding for blood cancers. It’s called Colie’s Cause, a run and walk for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Today, we have Julie and Dayle in the studio to talk about their stories and the efforts being made.

The only way a cure for blood cancer is going to be found is through research. Money donated to LLS is put to work funding the kind of research needed for the treatment of adult and childhood blood cancers. Michigan is in the top three states for blood cancer diagnosis so odds are everyone knows someone who is affected. In addition, money donated helps support families in the midst of the battle and legislative efforts to make sure treatment is accessible for everyone.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Information resource hotline: 800-955-4572

LLS.org/MI-IN

Run for a Cause: April 8 at 9 am

Lantern Coffee

Register here!