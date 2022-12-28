GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many people are afraid of death – afraid to talk about it, think about it and plan for it. But it’s a normal part of life and a local organization believes that we should give it the same attention to death that we give the birth of a child.

Theresa and Amy join us from Wings of Hope to talk about how they help provide care and support for patients and their families.

Wings of Hope has programs that include hospice, palliative care and grief support. They also provide assistance with advance directive completion. An advance directive is a document that specifies who you want to make healthcare decisions for you if you become unable to make your own decisions. Wings of Hope serves the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and portions of Ottawa, Kent, Calhoun, St. Joseph and Cass Counties.

Wings of Hope

530 Linn St. – Allegan

269-686-8659

WingsOfHopeHospice.com

Sponsored by Wings of Hope.