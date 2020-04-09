Closings & Delays
How to take care of your everyday health needs during the pandemic

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the current pandemic, it’s hard to know if you should hold off on getting care for everyday health needs or where to even go to get that care.

We talked to Spectrum Health to get some insight – they encourage people to take care of themselves and their regular health care needs and not to put your health on hold.

Spectrum offers a wide range of care options available virtually, including their MyHealth portal. For more details on options, visit SpectrumHealth.org/regularcare.

