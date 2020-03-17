How to stay calm during volatile times in the market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a plan and working with a trusted financial consultant can help clients through the rough times during volatile markets. With Coronavirus, a Presidential Election year, Interest rates dropping and world oil prices changing, sticking with a plan can be extremely difficult. United Wealth Management is here to help!

Michael, a senior financial consultant at United, stopped by to give us more insight on how to best manage your wealth during this tumultuous time.

United Wealth Management

900 E. Paris Ave SE #100 – Grand Rapids

616-559-4611

Click here for more details.

Sponsored by United Wealth Management.