How to select the right cabinets for your dream kitchen

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Redoing your kitchen is no easy feat! But it’s worth the time and money invested to end up with your dream space.

Here is what’s currently trending for kitchen design:

  • Painted cabinetry
  • LOTS OF DRAWERS!
  • Modern/clean-lined styles
  • 2-3 different finishes

When you go to work on your kitchen, make sure you’re getting the best quality hardware so that you don’t have to replace it a few years down the line. Also, make sure you find cabinetry with interior storage items.

If you need help starting your kitchen project, check out Standard Kitchens and Masco Cabinetry.

